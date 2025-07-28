Divya Deshmukh created history as she became the first Indian to win the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup in classical format. She achieved the feat on July 28, by beating fellow Indian compatriot Koneru Humpy in the final. The first two matches ended in a tie but Divya did enough to edge her in the tie-breaker. After she won, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Divya on her achievement. He also shared best wishes for both the finalists. Who Is Divya Deshmukh? Here's All About India's 88th Grandmaster Who Won FIDE Women's Chess World Cup 2025 at the Age of 19.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Divya Deshmukh On Historic Achievement

A historic final featuring two outstanding Indian chess players! Proud of the young Divya Deshmukh on becoming FIDE Women's World Chess Champion 2025. Congratulations to her for this remarkable feat, which will inspire several youngsters. Koneru Humpy has also displayed… pic.twitter.com/l7fWeA3qLw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2025

