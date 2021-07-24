Pravin Jadhav, Deepika Kumari will face the South Korean pair of An San and Kim Je Deok in their mixed Archery recurve quarter-final match. The game has a scheduled start time of 11:04 am and will be streamed live on SonyLIV and will be telecasted on Sony Sports Channels and DD Sports.

🇮🇳 Mixed recurve archery pair of @ImDeepikaK and @pravinarcher will play against South Korean 🇰🇷 pair of An San and Kim Je Deok at 11:04 AM (IST) later today. Stay tuned! Wish them luck with #Cheer4India @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik @WeAreTeamIndia @indian_archery — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 24, 2021

