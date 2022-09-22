Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Wednesday, September 21, released its schedule for the new season, which begins next month. Dabang Delhi are set to take on U Mumba in the first game of the season on October 7. Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru and Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune would be hosting the matches in this tournament. This is however, the first part of the Season 9 schedule.

Check PKL 2022 Season 9 Matches Full Fixtures List:

🚨 ℙ𝔸ℝ𝕋 𝟙 𝕆𝔽 𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕊𝔼𝔸𝕊𝕆ℕ 𝟡 𝕊ℂℍ𝔼𝔻𝕌𝕃𝔼 🚨 📍 Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru 📍 Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune pic.twitter.com/4Mne3j2lgV — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) September 21, 2022

