Pardeep Narwal is all set to join UP Yoddhas after they roped him for a whopping Rs 1.65 crore. Telegu Titans meanwhile acquired the signature of Siddharth Desai for Rs 1.30 crore in the Pro Kabaddi League Auctions 2021.

See the tweets here:

Diwali nahi, #Janmashtami hi sahi - @UpYoddha ka Pardeep toh jalta hi rahega! 🪔 One of #vivoProKabaddi's greatest, Pardeep Narwal is all set to make his way to the Yoddhas after they swoop him for a record-breaking ₹1.65 Cr bid. 😯 Please excuse us while we catch our breath. — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 30, 2021

FIRST TO THE 1 Cr. club this season- this Sid has woken up and how! 🤩 After a dramatic bidding war Baahubali Siddharth Desai will continue to raid for @Telugu_Titans as they exercise their FBM card and match @UpYoddha's whopping ₹1.30-Cr bid.#vivoPKLPlayerAuction — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 30, 2021

