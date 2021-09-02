Rahul Jakhar qualified for the finals of the Mixed 25m Pistol Sh1 Final event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2021 after impressive displays in then precision and rapid qualification. The event will has a tentative start time of 12:00 pm IST and is expected to be telecasted on DD Sports and Eurosport with Discovery Plus and Doordarshan Sports YouTube channel providing the live streaming, Check live score.

