In a historic achievement, Indian surfer Ramesh Budihal clinched the bronze medal in the open men's event at the Asian Surfing Championships 2025 on the beaches of Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, August 10. Ramesh Budihal became the first-ever individual to win a medal at the continental showpiece tournament for his country. Talking about the game, Ramesh Budihal scored 12.60 points to finish third in the four-man final heat. He secured his historic podium finish ahead of Indonesia's Mega Artana (9.97). Kanoa Heejae (15.17) of the Republic of Korea took the open men's gold, while Indonesia's Pajar Ariyana (14.57) clinched the silver medal at the Asian Surfing Championships 2025. Paris Olympics 2024: Surfing Athletes Celebrate Opening Ceremony in Tahiti.

Ramesh Budihal Wins Bronze Medal in Asian Surfing Championships 2025

🚨 RAMESH BUDIHAL HAS CREATED HISTORY 🤩 Ramesh became the first ever Indian to clinch a medal at Asian Surfing Championship! 🏆🔥 Finishes 3rd in the Men's Open Final (12.60) 🥉 A PROUD MOMENT FOR INDIAN SURFING! 🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/R8maI2bSq2 — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) August 10, 2025

