Shahid Afridi Remembers Bob Woolmer

When Bob was coaching us that’s when we really understood the role of a coach; like a father figure for the young players who’s approval we seeked after every match - win or loose, good game or bad. Miss you Bob ❤️ #anniversary pic.twitter.com/FNwkUGNFQk — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)