Shaili Singh on Sunday, won a silver medal in the women's long jump event at the World Athletics U20 Championships 2021 in Nairobi, Kenya.

See the tweet here:

Third medal for #India at the #WorldAthleticsU20 Long Jumper #ShailiSingh wins 🥈 for 🇮🇳 with a jump of 6.59m She trains at SAI Bangalore and is trained by veteran long jumper @anjubobbygeorg1 and husband Robert Bobby George Way to go champ!#Athletics pic.twitter.com/C4P5fEHUie — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 22, 2021

