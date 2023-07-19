Wrestler Antim Panghal, on Wednesday, raised questions on Vinesh Phogat getting a direct entry into the Asian Games 2023, which is scheduled to take place later this year. Panghal, the reigning world champion in the U-20 category, in a video, claimed that Phogat neither has attained nor has any achievement to her name in the last one year. Moreover, she also called for a bout with her in the 53kg category. "Vinesh (Phogat) is being sent directly, she doesn't have any achievements in the last one year but despite that, she is being sent directly. Even in the Commonwealth Games trial, I had a 3-3 bout with her. Then too, I was cheated...A fair trial should be conducted." she said. Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat Get Direct Entry Into Asian Games 2023; Other Wrestlers May Move Court.

Antim Panghal Questions Vinesh Phogat's Direct Entry into Asian Games 2023

