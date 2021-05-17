Shiv Sunder Das Named Batting Coach of Women's Team

Shiv Sundar Das, the former India men's Test opener, has been appointed as the batting coach, while Abhay Sharma, the former Delhi wicketkeeper, has been named the fielding coach. Rajkuvardevi Gaekwad replaces long-time manager Trupti Bhattacharya.#IndianWomenCricketTeam #IWC pic.twitter.com/BWlI4F03ac — WOMEN CRICKET LIVE (@WomenCricLive) May 17, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)