Indian boxer Simranjit Kaur would begin her Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign on Friday, July 30 against Sudaporn Seesondee from Thailand. The event would tentatively start at 08:18 am IST and will be streamed live on SonyLIV and will be telecasted on Sony Sports Channels and DD Sports. You can catch the live updates of this from the official website:

Check tweet here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)