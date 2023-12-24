The Union Sports Ministry on Sunday, December 24 asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form a panel to manage and control the affairs of the Wrestling Federation Of India (WFI). This comes after the Union Sports Ministry has suspended the Wrestling Federation of India body under the leadership of newly elected president Sanjay Singh. I’m Done With Wrestling, Says Former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh After Sports Ministry Suspends Wrestling Federation Over ‘Hasty’ Announcements (Watch Video).

Centre Asks IOA to Form Panel to Run WFI

Union Sports Ministry asks Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to create an Ad-Hoc committee to manage and control the affairs of Wrestling Federation Of India(WFI): Sports Ministry source — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

