Rohit Benedicton creates history by breaking the national record yet again! This time, within just a day, in the same category of Men's 50m Butterfly heats swimming. Rohit Benedicton clocked a superb national record of 23.96 seconds, just within a day of doing the same in 24.00 seconds. The 21-year-old sensation Rohit Benedicton has become the first ever Indian to go to the sub-24 of Men's 50m Butterfly in the FISU World University Games 2025. Rohit Benedicton Breaks National Record As India Start Mix at FISU World University Games 2025.

Rohit Benedicton Breaks His National Record

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)