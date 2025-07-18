Rohit Benedicton creates history by breaking the national record yet again! This time, within just a day, in the same category of Men's 50m Butterfly heats swimming. Rohit Benedicton clocked a superb national record of 23.96 seconds, just within a day of doing the same in 24.00 seconds. The 21-year-old sensation Rohit Benedicton has become the first ever Indian to go to the sub-24 of Men's 50m Butterfly in the FISU World University Games 2025. Rohit Benedicton Breaks National Record As India Start Mix at FISU World University Games 2025.

Rohit Benedicton Breaks His National Record

