Indian star wrestler Sakshi Malik paid a heartfelt tribute to her guru on the Teachers' Day. The 30-year-old athlete, who became the first Indian female to win a medal at the Olympics, won gold in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. She took to Twitter to show her respect to her teacher and wrote: "All the efforts and hard work you have put into bringing out the best in us can never be repaid in words."

Check Sakshi Malik's Teachers' Day Post:

Happy Teacher's Day ! All the efforts and hard work you have put into bringing out the best in us can never be repaid in words. 🙏😊#satyawankadian #teachersday #guru #satyawanakhada pic.twitter.com/vuFMKhjcaP — Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) September 5, 2022

