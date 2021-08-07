India had a very memorable day at the Tokyo Olympics with Neeraj Chopra winning gold in the men's javelin throw final. This was India's first-ever gold medal in athletics and Chopra joined shooter Abhinav Bindra as the only two individual gold medal winners from the country. Bajrang Punia won India her fourth bronze, in the men's freestyle 64kg wrestling event, while Aditi Ashok came close to securing India's maiden medal in golf at the Olympics. Check out India's medal tally here:

