In the final of Women's singles tennis at the National Games 2022, Gujarat's Zeel Desai will face-off against Karnataka's Sharmada Baluat the Riverfront Sports Complex in Ahmedabad. The finals takes place on October 05 and the action will begin from 09:30 am IST onwards. DD Sports will provide the live telecast along with Sony Sports channels. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and DD Sports YouTube channel.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)