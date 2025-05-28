Czech Adam Pavlásek and Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna are set to face Robert Cash and James Tracy, a pair from USA in the French Open 2025 Roland Garros first round Men's Doubles match on Wednesday, May 28. The Adam Pavlasek-Rohan Bopanna vs Robert Cash-James Tracy match is set to be played at Court 5, from 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) or later. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 and the Adam Pavlasek-Rohan Bopanna vs Robert Cash-James Tracy live telecast is likely to be available on Sony Sports TV channels. Fans also have an online live streaming viewing option as they can watch Adam Pavlasek-Rohan Bopanna vs Robert Cash-James Tracy French Open 2025 Roland Garros first round Men's Doubles match live streaming on SonyLIV as well as the FanCode apps and websites. However, they would need a subscription and a match pass respectively to watch the match on those platforms. French Open 2025: Joao Fonseca Becomes Second-Youngest Roland Garros Match Winner After Carlos Alcaraz.

Adam Pavlasek-Rohan Bopanna vs Robert Cash-James Tracy French Open 2025

A veteran returns to Paris 🫶 A 2017 Mixed Doubles champion and two-time men’s doubles semi-finalist, Rohan Bopanna is back on the clay and eyeing another deep run at Roland Garros 💪 Can experience guide him once again? Catch him LIVE in action on FanCode. *Match timings are… pic.twitter.com/ScMv8CFXB2 — FanCode (@FanCode) May 27, 2025

