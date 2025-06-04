In a box-office clash, world number three Alexander Zverev will take on Novak Djokovic in the men's singles quarterfinal match of the ongoing French Open 2025 on June 4, with the latter in pursuit of his 25th Grand Slam. The Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic tennis match will begin at 11:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), and will be played at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic French Open 2025 Quarterfinal match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic French Open 2025 Quarterfinal match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website, which will require a pass. Novak Djokovic Joins Exclusive Club of Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal With 100+ Wins at Single Grand Slam Event, Achieves Feat After Defeating Cameron Norrie in French Open 2025.

Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic French Open 2025 Live

Sinner’s coming in hot & Novak vs Zverev? That one’s gonna light up the night.#RolandGarrosOnFanCode #AdvantageFans pic.twitter.com/Aeius7MGyz — FanCode (@FanCode) June 4, 2025

