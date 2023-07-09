Andrey Rublev finishes off in style. It could be said like that as Andrey Rublev defeated his opposition Alexander Bublik with an outrageous diving shot that received an standing ovation from the crowd. During the Wimbledon 2023 clash between Rublev and Bublik, as the final set was going on, Rublev dived to his right to hit a shot that almost took him to the victory but also left is opposition Bublik stunned, who could not believe his eyes.

Andrey Rublev Pulls Off Outrageous Diving Shot

"That is one of the great shots we've seen here in YEARS!"@AndreyRublev97, take a bow! 😱#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/uEHcbcf1k8 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2023

