Andrey Rublev will face off against Gianluca Mager in the first round of the Australian Open 2022 men’s singles at the Margaret Court Arena on Tuesday, January 18. The match has a tentative start time of 06:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and would be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels. Fans in India can also live stream the game using the SonyLiv app.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)