Aryna Sabalenka will look to keep her hopes of winning the US Open 2025 title alive when she locks horns with Leylah Fernandez in the third round on Saturday, August 30. The Aryna Sabalenka vs Leylah Fernandez match is set to be played at the Louis Armstrong Stadium and it is expected to begin approximately at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Tennis fans in India can watch the US Open 2025 live telecast in India with Star Sports Network as the official broadcast partner and will be able to catch the live action in the Aryna Sabalenka vs Leylah Fernandez match as well. There's also an online viewing option for fans as they can watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Leylah Fernandez US Open 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Slams Jelena Ostapenko’s Racial Remarks Toward Taylor Townsend, Says ‘One of the Worst Things’.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Leylah Fernandez

Indian duo #RithvikChoudaryBollipalli & #SriramBalaji take the court tonight in Men’s Doubles Round 1 at @usopen! 🇮🇳 Here are the matches to watch out for! 🤩#USOpen2025 Main Draw 👉 24th AUG - 7th SEP on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/xhWuQvZbci — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 29, 2025

