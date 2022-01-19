Ashleigh Barty showed why she was one of the favourites to win the Australian Open 2022 title this year as she dominated her way to a third-round spot in women's singles with a convincing 6-1, 6-1 victory over Lucia Bronzetti at the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, January 19. You can see highlights of the match here.

