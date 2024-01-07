Kazakhstan tennis player Elena Rybakina has won the women's singles event of Brisbane International 2024 dominantly. Rybakina was very dominant throughout the match, as she managed to hit seven aces and even had a high first-serve percentage. Rybakina went on to win 6-0, 6-3 to clinch the women's singles title. Brisbane International 2024: Elena Rybakina Dominates Linda Noskova in Semifinals; Holger Rune Reaches Final Following Win Against Roman Safiullin.

Elena Rybakina Dominates Aryna Sabalenka

RYBAKINA REIGNS SUPREME 🏆



Elena Rybakina is your 2024 Brisbane International champion 👏

⁰#BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/SLaJf2x2wt— Brisbane International (@BrisbaneTennis) January 7, 2024

