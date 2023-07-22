Tennis Star Serena Williams is currently pregnant with her second baby with husband Alexis Ohanian and is out of action from the court. She has recently shared several pictures with his baby bump and now she shares a quirky take on her pregnancy on twitter saying 'It’s official I can no longer see my feet'. Denis Shapovalov Gets Engaged to Girlfriend and Fellow Tennis Player Mirjam Bjorklund, Announces Development on Social Media (See Pics).

Serena Williams' Quirky Take On Her Pregnancy Goes Viral!

It’s official I can no longer see my feet 🤰🏿 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 21, 2023

