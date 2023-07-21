There's a new tennis couple in town as Denis Shapovalov has gotten engaged to girlfriend and fellow player Mirjam Bjorklund. The development was made known to the public, with the couple sharing dreamy pictures of their engagement on social media. In the set of pictures shared, Shapovalov is on his knees as he proposes to Bjorklund with a ring. The WTA star went on to happily agree to the proposal and the couple then kissed. As per reports, Shapovalov and Bjorklund started dating in 2019. Oops! Carlos Alcaraz Drops Wimbledon 2023 Trophy on Live TV During an Interview, Video Goes Viral.

See Denis Shapovalov and Mirjam Bjorklund's Engagement Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MIRJAM BJÖRKLUND (@mirjambjorklund)

