Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock loss against Tommy Paul in the Canadian Open 2023 Quarterfinal. Ahead of the match, during the warm-up, as Alejandro Davidovich Fokina walked past him, he allegedly showed 'middle-finger' to the  World No 1. Alcaraz broke in laughter and showed him the same, returning the favour. The picture of the gesture went viral in social media.

Carlos Alcaraz Spotted Jokingly Showing Middle Finger

