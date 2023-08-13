Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock loss against Tommy Paul in the Canadian Open 2023 Quarterfinal. Ahead of the match, during the warm-up, as Alejandro Davidovich Fokina walked past him, he allegedly showed 'middle-finger' to the World No 1. Alcaraz broke in laughter and showed him the same, returning the favour. The picture of the gesture went viral in social media.

Carlos Alcaraz Spotted Jokingly Showing Middle Finger

Alcaraz was caught showing middle finger to A. Davidovich Fokina on live TV before suffering defeat at the Canadian Open. While Davidovich Fokina advanced to the semi-final, Alcaraz crashed out to T. Paul. When success goes to your head then this is what happens. pic.twitter.com/L7hQchEhqO — Amit Gaurav CFA FRM (@AmitKGaurav) August 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)