Carlos Alcaraz keeps his winning momentum ongoing ahead of the French Open 2025 as he wins the Italian Open 2025 men's singles title by beating Jannik Sinner by straight sets in final. Alcaraz won 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 to add another title in his bag of trophies. Alcaraz now owns 11 big Titles, a combination of Grand Slam championships, trophies at the Nitto ATP Finals and ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, and Olympic singles gold medals. With this win, he claimed his 7th Masters 1000 title. Jasmine Paolini Wins Italian Open 2025 Women's Singles Title; Defeats Coco Gauff By Straight Sets to Become First Italian Female in Forty Years to Clinch Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

