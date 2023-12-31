Dominic Thiem's qualifying match against James McCabe in Brisbane International had to be stopped for a while after a poisonous snake was spotted in the court. The deadly snake was about 50 centimetres long and had slithered onto the court which left many shocked. However, the deadly reptile was subsequently removed from the area by a professional snake catcher. A viral video on social media showed efforts being made to catch the snake which was spotted near the electric wires by the side of the court. Thiem went on to beat McCabe 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4. Year Ender 2023: Novak Djokovic's Monumental Achievements Define a Legendary Season in Tennis History.

Watch Video:

You cannot make this up: a 50cm eastern brown snake — considered the second most venomous snake in the world — interrupted the Thiem-McCabe qualifying battle in Brisbane 😳 (video via Lblklk on Reddit) pic.twitter.com/QI5izBr6HN — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) December 30, 2023

