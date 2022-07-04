Tennis ace Novak Djokovic beats Tim Van Rijthoven with a late night four setter to set up quarterfinal clash with Italian youngster Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon 2022. The defending champion ran out a 6-2 4-6 6-1 6-2 winner to book berth in the quarters. The match started late so Djokovic thanked the crowd for supporting him, after the clash ended.

Djokovic tames wildcard Van Rijthoven to set up Sinner clash https://t.co/8Q14HXLR4Opic.twitter.com/74E2RGDUW1 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 4, 2022

