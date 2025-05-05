Spain's tennis star Carlos Alcaraz celebrated his 22nd birthday on Monday, May 5. The 2024 Wimbledon champion was born in May 2003 in El Palmar, Murcia, Spain. Alcaraz began his professional tennis career in 2018 at age 15. He broke into the top 100 rankings in May 2021. Surprisingly, he ended that year in the top 35 after reaching the quarterfinals of the US Open. The Spaniard won his first major title US Open in 2022, becoming the first male teenager in the Open Era to top the singles rankings at 19 years old. Carlos is one of the best players in the country after legendary Rafael Nadal. On his 22nd birthday, fans poured wishes for the young sensation on social media handles. Indian Wells 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Into Quarterfinals After Beating Grigor Dimitrov; Jack Draper Stuns Former Champion Taylor Fritz.

Happy Birthday, Carlos Alcaraz

Arthur Delaye Wishes Carlos Alcaraz

Happy Birthday @carlosalcaraz 🎉 As a fan with cerebral palsy, Some moments stay with you forever From the stands to hitting a few balls in Roland-Garros or celebrating the victory. With you, sport has power to break barriers Thank you for being a champion on and off court 💫 pic.twitter.com/uAH5hyXrJP — Arthur Delaye 🇫🇷🎾 (@ArthurDelaye) May 5, 2025

Happy Birthday, Talented Player!

Happy birthday to the most talented tennis player in the world, Carlos Alcaraz. pic.twitter.com/qM6KJReHsC — Chungmuro Rose (@chungmuro_rose) May 5, 2025

22nd Birthday for Carlos Alcaraz

Happy 22nd birthday, @carlosalcaraz! 🎂🐐 Thank you for the passion, the joy, the fight. 🔥 Thank you for the magic. ✨ Thank you for making us love this sport again! 🎾 🧠❤️🥚🥚pic.twitter.com/GU8CcfprRx — Carlos Alcaraz Daily (@alcarazdaily) May 4, 2025

A Fan Wishes Carlos Alcaraz

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE: Youngest year end No.1 Youngest player to win a major trophy on all three surfaces Youngest player in the Open Era to win the Channel Slam 4 Time Grand Slam Champ My Favourite ATP tennis player ✨CARLOS ALCARAZ✨ pic.twitter.com/XStz8ykqy5 — jana (@RedssTennis) May 4, 2025

