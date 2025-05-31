The Polish tennis sensation Iga Swiatek, born on May 31, 2001, is celebrating her 24th birthday today, in 2025. The five-times Grand Slam Singles title holder, at this young age, is presently competing at the French Open 2025 Roland Garros. And, as the clay court expertIga Swiatek is gearing up for her fourth round in the prestigious French Open 2025, fans have flooded the internet with good wishes on her birthday. Check how fans wished the former no. 1, four-time French Open and one-time US Open winner Iga Swiatek on her 24th birthday. French Open 2025: Iga Swiatek Survives Second-Set Scare To Extend Reign to 24 Wins.

