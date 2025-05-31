The Polish tennis sensation Iga Swiatek, born on May 31, 2001, is celebrating her 24th birthday today, in 2025. The five-times Grand Slam Singles title holder, at this young age, is presently competing at the French Open 2025 Roland Garros. And, as the clay court expertIga Swiatek is gearing up for her fourth round in the prestigious French Open 2025, fans have flooded the internet with good wishes on her birthday. Check how fans wished the former no. 1, four-time French Open and one-time US Open winner Iga Swiatek on her 24th birthday. French Open 2025: Iga Swiatek Survives Second-Set Scare To Extend Reign to 24 Wins.

'Greatest Clay Court Player'

Happy Birthday to Iga Swiatek. The greatest clay court player we've seen in decades 🧡 pic.twitter.com/mZn3SZzEXh — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 31, 2025

Stats Don't Lie

🎂 Joyeux anniversaire à Iga Swiatek qui fête ses 24 ans aujourd'hui. 🥳 🏆 22 titres 🌟 5 en Grand Chelem 🇫🇷 4 #RolandGarros 🇺🇸 1 US Open ⭐️ 1 Masters 🔟 10 WTA 1000 🥉 Médaille de bronze olympique 👑 125 semaines en tant que n°1 mondiale pic.twitter.com/OsujaFs8cz — Univers Tennis 🎾 (@UniversTennis) May 31, 2025

'Hall Of Famer'

Happy birthday to my favourite tennis player @iga_swiatek 🥹😊 Such a young player and already in hall of famer 👏🙌🫶 pic.twitter.com/zh241P1g1S — Patryk (@pery823) May 30, 2025

'Amazing Human Being'

Happy birthday to this amazing human being ❤️ hope that your next year will be full of joy, peace, self-fulfillment and lots of beautiful moments, be yourself and never change @iga_swiatek 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/MdkKo5Pij2 — milcziks ✨ (@milcziks) May 31, 2025

'Favourite Human'

happy birthday to my favourite human. i love u soooo much, iga 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/H2nf4gPMvh — maja | iga day 🫶🏼 (@missswiatekfan) May 30, 2025

