World Number Four Jannik Sinner will play his Australian Open 2024 quarterfinal match against Andrey Rublev on 23rd January 2024 at Rod Laver Arena. Sinner made it to the quarterfinals without dropping a set in the tournament – while Rublev had a five-setter encounter with Alex de Minaur. The exciting match is scheduled to start at 02:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 23, 2024. Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the Australian Open 2024, and the Janik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev Men's Singles Quarterfinal will be telecasted on Sony Sports 2, 3, and 5. Fans can also enjoy Janik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev Men's Singles Quarterfinal Live Streaming will be available on Sony LIV App.

