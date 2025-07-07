Mirra Andreeva from Russia will be facing Emma Navarro from the USA in the round of 16 match of the women's singles competition at Wimbledon 2025 on Monday, July 7. The Mirra Andreeva vs Emma Navarro match is set to take place at Centre Court and is estimated to begin at approximately 7:40 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Wimbledon 2025 in India and the live telecast viewing options of the Mirra Andreeva vs Emma Navarro match will be available on Star Sports TV channels. Fans also can watch Mirra Andreeva vs Emma Navarro Wimbledon 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website for fans who are on the lookout for online viewing options. Wimbledon 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Marches Into Quarterfinals With Win Over Former Doubles Partner Elise Mertens.

Mirra Andreeva vs Emma Navarro Wimbledon 2025 Match Details

We are in for a treat. Tap below for the full Order of Play ⬇️#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2025

