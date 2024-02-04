India have defeated Pakistan in their Davis Cup 2024 tie after the pair of Saketh-Myneni and Yuki Bhambri won the men's doubles contest. Bhambri and Myneni clinched a 6-2, 7-6 victory over the pair of Aqeel Khn and Muzammil Murtaza to register a 3-0 lead in this tie in Islamabad. This was after India won the opening two singles matches with Ramkumar Ramanathan and N Sriram Balaji securing victories in their respective ties. India, with this win, have qualified for the World Group 1 stage.

India Beat Pakistan in Davis Cup 2024

INDIA 3 - PAKISTAN 0 India seals the Davis Cup tie vs Pakistan with a comfortable 6-2 7-6 win in the doubles tie with Saketh Myneni / Yuki Myneni prevailing over Aqeel Khan / Muzammil. India qualifies into the World Group I now. pic.twitter.com/lpdIqYjxc7 — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) February 4, 2024

India Through to World Group 1

News Flash: India are through to World Group of Davis Cup after taking unassailable 3-0 lead over Pakistan in World Group Play-off tie at Islamabad. Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni beat Muzammil Murtaza and Aqeel Khan 6-2, 7-6 in Doubles rubber. #DavisCup pic.twitter.com/6KqoP2vOoN — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) February 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)