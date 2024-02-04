India have defeated Pakistan in their Davis Cup 2024 tie after the pair of Saketh-Myneni and Yuki Bhambri won the men's doubles contest. Bhambri and Myneni clinched a 6-2, 7-6 victory over the pair of Aqeel Khn and Muzammil Murtaza to register a 3-0 lead in this tie in Islamabad. This was after India won the opening two singles matches with Ramkumar Ramanathan and N Sriram Balaji securing victories in their respective ties. India, with this win, have qualified for the World Group 1 stage.

