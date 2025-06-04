In a star-studded clash, Madison Keys will square off against Coco Gauff in the women's singles quarterfinal match in the ongoing French Open 2025. The Madison Keys vs Coco Gauff tennis match will begin at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), and will be played at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Madison Keys vs Coco Gauff French Open 2025 quarterfinal match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Madison Keys vs Coco Gauff French Open 2025 Quarterfinal match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website, which will require a pass. French Open 2025: Novak Djokovic No Dark Horse Against Roland Garros Quarterfinal Foe Alexander Zverev.

Madison Keys vs Coco Gauff, French Open 2025 Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)