Novak Djokovic battled an injury scare and beat Enzo Couacaud in the second round of the Australian Open 2023 on Thursday, January 19. The Serbian needed medical attention for a hamstring injury in the second set. But he did fight hard despite the injury, winning the contest 6-1 6-7(5) 6-2 6-0 and advancing to the third round of the competition. You can watch video highlights of the match here. Sania Mirza, Anna Danilina Secure First Round Victory in Women's Doubles at Australian Open 2023.

Novak Djokovic Beats Enzo Couacaud:

Novak moves on 💪 The 9x champion beats Couacaud 6-1 6-7(5) 6-2 6-0 and will play Grigor Dimitrov in the third round.@DjokerNole • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/VMOcZklPlC — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2023

