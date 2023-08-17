Novak Djokovic bagged victory in his first singles match in the United States after Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina retired hurt in their round of 32 clash at Western and Southern Open 2023. The Serbian had won the first set 6-4 following which Fokina could not continue due to pain in his lower back. The match thus ended after just 46 minutes. "I hope Alejandro bounces back to the court quickly, recovers from his lower back injury, that's what he told me at the net," the Serbian said after the match, as quoted by ATP Tour. Novak Djokovic Suffers Defeat in His First Match in United States Since 2021, Loses in Doubles at Western & Southern Open 2023.

Novak Djokovic Advances in Cincinnati Open

Novak Djokovic advances in Cincinnati after Davidovich Fokina retires due to injury. Wishing you a speedy recovery! @alexdavidovich1 💙@CincyTennis | #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/AaspKoOBHm — ATP Tour (@atptour) August 17, 2023

