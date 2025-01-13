10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic will be in action on day 2 of the 2025 edition of the competition. He will take on Nishesh Basavareddy. The Novak Djokovic vs Nishesh Basavreddy is set to be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne and it starts at an approximate time of 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Ahead of the match, the Serbian star was spotted in discussing tactics with newly appointed coach Andy Murray. Watch the video below. Australian Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Other Contenders For AO25 Men’s Singles Title.

Novak Djokovic Spotted in Discussions With Coach Andy Murray Ahead of Australian Open 2025 Match

