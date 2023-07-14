Novak Djokovic defeated Jannik Sinner in the semi-final of Wimbledon 2023 on Friday, July 14 by 6-3 6-4 7-6 (4) scoreline. With the win, the 36-year-old has reached yet another Wimbledon final and also scripted his name in history books by becoming the first-ever Tennis player to reach 35 Grand Slam Singles finals. The 23-time Grand Slam champion will face the winner of the Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev clash in the final showdown on Sunday, July 16. Australian Cricketer Steve Smith Attends Wimbledon 2023 With Wife Dani Willis (See Pic)

Novak Djokovic Becomes First Tennis Player in History to Reach 35 Grand Slam Singles Finals

Novak Djokovic has become the first player in history to reach 35 Grand Slam singles finals 🤯#Wimbledon | @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/8NYR6dTEdy — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)