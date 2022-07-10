Ons Jabeur, the runner-up in women's singles at Wimbledon 2022 hopes that her historic campaign in the competition inspired her nation Tunisia, the African continent and the Arab world. Jabeur finished second-best in the competition after losing to Elena Rybakina. By reaching the finals, Jabeur had become the first Arab to reach a Grand Slam final.

