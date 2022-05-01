Tennis icon Rafael Nadal was Real Madrid's guest of honour ahead of their league clash against Espanyol on Saturday. The Spaniard took the honorary kick-off as Los Blancos clinched a 35th La Liga title. The tennis ace also congratulated the team on their league success.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)