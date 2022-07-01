Sania Mirza partners with Mate Pavic in Mixed Doubles against the duo of Natela Dzalamidze and David Vega Hernandez. The clash will be played on July 1st, 2022 and have a tentative starting time of 05:55 PM IST(Indian Standard Time). Star Sports will telecast the clash on television and Dsiney+Hotstar will live stream the Tennis match.

