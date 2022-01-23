Sania Mirza/Rajeev Ram are all set to lock horns with Ellen Perez/Matwe Middelkoop at Court 3. This will be the second round of the Australian Open 2022 mixed doubles match. The game has a tentative start time of 06:45 am IST on January 23. Sony Sports will provide the streaming with SonyLIV live streaming the game.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)