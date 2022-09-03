As Serena Williams retired from tennis after a third-round defeat at US Open 2022, a throwback video of her interview with CNN, when she was just nine years old, went viral. In the video, the young Serena, who is touted as one of America's top prospects in junior tennis, says that she wants to be number one when she's '15 or something' and make a record like former track and field athlete Marion Jones. The CNN interview also has clips of her training with her father, Richard Williams. Richard even goes on to say in the interview that, "by the time she will be 13 years old, she will probably no doubt be No 1 junior player in America and that's gonna bring in a lot of pressure."

Watch Video:

CNN interviewed Serena Williams when she was 9. Here's what she said. pic.twitter.com/hGG1QQhbSw — CNN (@CNN) September 2, 2022

