Jannik Sinner secured a four sets win against Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships 2022. The Italian tennis player beat Alcaraz 6-1, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 to secure his maiden quarterfinal berth. After the three hours clash ended, Sinner expressed his happiness to get to the quarterfinals.

Sinner stays strong to down Alcaraz in fourth round thriller https://t.co/fVloFc5Rhlpic.twitter.com/ulc6KiAjsU — Reuters (@Reuters) July 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)