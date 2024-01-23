Tomas Machac and Zhang Zhizhen have advanced to the men’s doubles semifinals of the Australian Open 2024 after they went on to defeat Ariel Behar and Adam Pavlasek by 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinal stage. Zhang Zhizhen is now the first Chinese man to reach the last four at a major tournament. Tomas Machac and Zhang Zhizhen made the match look easy and were dominant in the match from the start. Alexander Zverev Forgets His Dad’s Birthday, Fans Join Him in Singing ‘Happy Birthday’ Song During Post-Match Interview at Australian Open 2024 (Watch Video)

