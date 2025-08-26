The 22-year-old Spanish tennis ace Carlos Alcaraz beat the USA's Reilly Opelka in the first round of the US Open 2025, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 to reach the second round. Besides the convincing victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, what grabbed the eyeballs of many would surely be the new haircut of Carlos Alcaraz. The five-time Grand Slam winner had entered the ground with a new haircut, giving up his tousled look, for a cropped/ buzz cut style one. On being asked if the new cut is helping him move faster on court, Carlos Alcaraz said, "I gotta ask the people if they like the new haircut or not. Did you like it, guys? I think they like it”. As the crowd cheered on the question by the 2022 US Open winner, he left, saying "thank you". Carlos Alcaraz New Hairstyle: Spaniard Slays 'Buzz Cut' As Tennis Star Makes His Entry For First Round US Open 2025 Match Against Reilly Opelka (Watch Video).

Carlos Alcaraz Flaunts Fresh Buzz Cut After US Open 2025 First Round Win:

Always expect the unexpected from @carlosalcaraz 😁#USOpen2025 Main Draw from 24th AUG - 7th SEP on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/roNTTzvEsC — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 26, 2025

