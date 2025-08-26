Looking to win his second US Open Grand Slam, Carlos Alcaraz debuted his new haircut in New York, where the tennis star opted for a buzz cut, which became the talk of the town ahead of his first round men's singles competition at the US Open 2025. Alcaraz's buzz cut was in full view at Arthur Ashe Stadium as the Spaniard made his way out for the first round US Open 2025 match against Reilly Opelka, which was even shared by the US Open official social media handle. Ahead of the Grand Slam, Frances Tiafoe had expressed disbelief over Alcaraz's new buzz cut, calling his hairstyle 'terrible'. Fans can check out Carlos Alcaraz's new hairstyle below. As of writing, Alcaraz is leading his first round US Open 2025 match against Reilly Opelka 4-6, 5-7. Venus Williams Makes Long-Awaited Grand Slam Return; 45-Year-Old Star Shows Glimpses of Her Class In Three-Set Loss To Karolina Muchova at US Open 2025.

Carlos Alcaraz Rocks New Haircut

There's a buzz in Ashe for this one! Carlos Alcaraz takes on Reilly Opelka. pic.twitter.com/tohVn0Ep6G — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 26, 2025

