The Australian Open 2024 is in its final day with the action concluding with the men's singles final. Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev are pitted against each other in this showdown which is expected to be nothing short of magnificent and memorable. Sinner outclassed Novak Djokovic in probably what was the biggest win of his career and Medvedev on the other hand, secured a hard-fought victory over Alexander Zverev. The battle lines are drawn now and it is time that these two in-form players give it their best at winning the big one! The action in the Australian Open 2024 will be available on the Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV platforms. Australian Open 2024 Day 14 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Aryna Sabalenka Defends Women’s Singles Crown, Rohan Bopanna Wins Historic Men’s Doubles Title With Matthew Ebden.

Australian Open 2024 Day 15 Schedule

