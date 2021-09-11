Novak Djokovic got the better of Alexander Zverev in a very thrilling encounter to make it the US Open 2021 final. He beat Zverev 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 and would next face Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Check this tweet here:

Novak. Djokovic. No other words are needed. pic.twitter.com/n2YrBKRNEk — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2021

It's Medvedev vs Djokovic in the final:

The top two players in the world with history on the line. It doesn't get any better than this. pic.twitter.com/r6ZlGLaWXo — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)